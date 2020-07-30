MSM Open-Source Driver Continues On Qualcomm Adreno 640/650 Series Bring-Up
30 July 2020
The open-source MSM DRM driver developed by Google, Qualcomm's Code Aurora, and other parties as what started out as part of the "Freedreno" driver initiative is continuing to see better support for the newer Adreno 640 and 650 series.

The MSM DRM driver developers continue working on the Adreno 640/650 series as found in the Snapdragon 855/855+ and 865/865+, respectively. Sent in on Wednesday was the MSM-next material for Linux 5.9. This pull has "a bunch more" work on Adreno 640/650 both on the display and GPU enablement side, among that work are fixes, setting up the UBWC configuration, HWCG setup (hardware clock gating), and other bits.

This builds off prior work with initial A640/A650 support in Linux 5.8 as well as some work happening in Mesa for the Freedreno Gallium3D driver and TURNIP Vulkan driver.

Other MSM changes for Linux 5.9 include various display fixes/updates, DSI/MDP5 enablement for SDM630/SDM636/SDM660 SoCs, bandwidth scaling for Adreno 600 series, and other fixes. Thanks particularly to Google and Code Aurora engineers, this driver stack has been getting into quite good shape for Qualcomm open-source display and graphics capabilities.
