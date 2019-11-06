Freedreno's MSM DRM Driver Getting Support For Older Adreno Parts On Linux 5.5
Rob Clark and his gang working on the Freedreno/MSM driver stack have prepared their kernel driver changes slated for the upcoming Linux 5.5 cycle.

Besides fixes and other code cleaning to the MSM Direct Rendering Manager driver, Linux 5.5 will see support for some older Qualcomm Adreno parts with this reverse-engineered open-source driver.

The older hardware now supported by MSM DRM include the Adreno 510 and many A5xx/A4xx parts. The older support comes with MSM DRM Now handling OCMEM support for the video memory.

More details and the list of patches in full via this pull request to DRM-Next ahead of Linux 5.5's merge window coming in late November.
