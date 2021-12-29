Linux 5.17 Prepares To Finally Support The Adreno 506, Other MSM DRM Changes

The MSM Direct Rendering Manager driver providing the open-source kernel display/graphics support for Qualcomm Adreno hardware has ready its batch of changes for DRM-Next to appear in Linux 5.17.
The MSM DRM driver updates for Linux 5.17 includes support for the Qualcomm Adreno 506. The Adreno 506 is an aging Qualcomm 5xx design used by the Snapdragon 450, 625, 626, and 632 SoCs. There was previously some A506 display preparations in Linux 5.16 while now for 5.17 the support appears to be ready to go in full. Separately, this pull request also includes DisplayPort support introduced for Snapdragon SC7280 Chromebook boards.
The other MSM DRM driver changes this round include various code clean-ups, DPU improvements, dropping the old eDP sub-driver that wasn't used by any device supported by the upstream kernel, and DebugFS improvements. There are also the usual variety of fixes.
See this pull request by Freedreno/MSM creator Rob Clark for the full list of feature patches for the Linux 5.17 cycle.
