Freedreno's MSM DRM Driver Adds More Adreno Support, Speedbin Capability For Linux 5.12
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 8 February 2021 at 12:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
The MSM Direct Rendering Manager driver originally developed as part of the Freedreno effort for open-source Qualcomm Adreno graphics on Linux while now supported by the likes of Google and Qualcomm's Code Aurora engineers has some notable changes in store for the next Linux kernel cycle.

New Adreno hardware support coming with Linux 5.12 is the A508, A509, and A512. The Adreno 508 is part of the Snapdragon 630 SoC, the mid-range Adreno 509 is found with the Snapdragon 636, and the Adreno 512 is what was found in the Snapdragon 660.

Besides lighting up some remaining Adreno 500 series graphics processors, another exciting addition of MSM with Linux 5.12 is speedbin support for the newer Adreno 600 series. Qualcomm's "Speedbin" support is for some GPUs that support a different/higher maximum frequency depending upon the platform. Determining this "Speedbin" frequency requires reading a special fuse value from the hardware. With Linux 5.12 this capability should be in place and is verified to be working for the Adreno 618 on select devices.

The MSM DRM driver with this next kernel merge window also has various Adreno 500 series fixes, specialized "qseed3lite" support for the Snapdragon 865 SoC, and other work. More details on these open-source Qualcomm Adreno kernel graphics driver changes via this pull request of the new material heading into DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 5.12 merge window opening up in the next week or two.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.11-rc7 Arrives - Time For The Weekly Celebration Testing The New Kernel
It's Easy To Help Test Linux Kernel Stable Release Candidates
Linux 5.11-rc6 Released With Itanium Support Now Orphaned
Linux Patches Look To Restrict Modules From Poking Certain Registers, Using Select Instructions
There Is Another Attempt At Allowing Zstd-Compressed Firmware For The Linux Kernel
Experimental Patches Allow For New Ioctls To Be Built Over IO_uring
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD FreeSync HDMI Patch Appearing For Their Open-Source Linux Driver
GNOME Shell Merges Its New Horizontal Workspaces
LibreOffice 7.1 "Community" Edition Released
Linux Patches Look To Restrict Modules From Poking Certain Registers, Using Select Instructions
Fedora Preparing To Switch To Intel's Modern "Sound Open Firmware" Audio Driver
GNOME 40 Approaches Its UI Freeze, Easy Means To Start Testing It
Intel Linux Driver Patches Yield 10~63% Faster Performance For Select Gen12/TGL GPUs
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Now Works Atop NVIDIA's Linux Driver