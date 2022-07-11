MSM DRM Driver Adds Adreno 619 Support With Linux 5.20
Rob Clark as the lead developer of the MSM DRM kernel driver and the Freedreno/TURNIP Mesa drivers for open-source Qualcomm Adreno graphics driver support has submitted the Direct Rendering Manager driver changes for the upcoming Linux 5.20 merge window.
Most notable with the MSM DRM changes for Linux 5.20 is introducing Qualcomm Adreno 619 GPU support. The Adreno 619 is Qualcomm's mid-range GPU for Android smartphones/tablets using the Snapdragon 750G SoC as well as select Snapdragon 480 models and the Snapdragon 695. The Adreno 619 now joins the other Adreno 600 series parts with MSM DRM driver support that has been maturing since 2018.
The MSM changes for Linux 5.20 also include fixing unclocked GMU register access, client utilization reporting via FDINFO, various writeback fixes, MSM8953 perf data, and a variety of code clean-ups and fixes.
More details on the MSM changes for Linux 5.20 via this pull request.
