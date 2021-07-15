Display Stream Compression Prepped For Qualcomm's MSM DRM Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 15 July 2021 at 05:45 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Patches have been posted for wiring up Display Stream Compression (DSC) support for the Qualcomm MSM Direct Rendering Manager driver.

The VESA-backed Display Stream Compression standard for offering visually lossless, low-latency compression between the host and display panels via DP/eDP/DSI/HDMI interfaces may finally see support within the Qualcomm MSM DRM kernel driver. Qualcomm SoCs support DSC within its DPU hardware block but the mainline kernel driver hasn't yet had the necessary software pieces in place for this display bandwidth savings.

A set of 11 patches were posted today by Vinod Koul for getting Display Stream Compression support going within this MSM driver. Testing was carried out on a DSC capable Google Pixel 3 smartphone. There are further changes outside of this DSC patch series for getting the Pixel 3 playing well in full with the necessary display panel driver changes, etc.

Patches for those interested in this display bandwidth savings ability via the kernel mailing list.
1 Comment
Related News
Memory Folios Updated A 14th Time For Improving Linux Memory Management
"le9" Strives To Make Linux Very Usable On Systems With Small Amounts Of RAM
Memory Folios Being Sought For Linux 5.15
Process_Reap Syscall Proposed For Linux To More Quickly Reclaim Memory Under Pressure
Linux 5.14-rc1 Released - Big GPU Drivers Update, Secret Memory Option + Core Scheduling
Linux 5.14 Can Create Secret Memory Areas With memfd_secret
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
XWayland 21.1.2 Released With NVIDIA Hardware Acceleration Support
Linux 5.14 Can Create Secret Memory Areas With memfd_secret
Linux 5.14 Supports Some Exciting Features With RISC-V
USB Low Latency Audio Support Re-Submitted For Linux 5.14
Microsoft's Internal Linux Distribution "CBL-Mariner" Continues Maturing
Linux Mint 20.2 Released With Cinnamon 5.0 Desktop
FUTEX2 Spun Up A Fifth Time For This Linux Interface To Help Windows Games
AMD VanGogh APUs Get New Audio Driver For Linux