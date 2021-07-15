Display Stream Compression Prepped For Qualcomm's MSM DRM Driver

Patches have been posted for wiring up Display Stream Compression (DSC) support for the Qualcomm MSM Direct Rendering Manager driver.
The VESA-backed Display Stream Compression standard for offering visually lossless, low-latency compression between the host and display panels via DP/eDP/DSI/HDMI interfaces may finally see support within the Qualcomm MSM DRM kernel driver. Qualcomm SoCs support DSC within its DPU hardware block but the mainline kernel driver hasn't yet had the necessary software pieces in place for this display bandwidth savings.
A set of 11 patches were posted today by Vinod Koul for getting Display Stream Compression support going within this MSM driver. Testing was carried out on a DSC capable Google Pixel 3 smartphone. There are further changes outside of this DSC patch series for getting the Pixel 3 playing well in full with the necessary display panel driver changes, etc.
Patches for those interested in this display bandwidth savings ability via the kernel mailing list.
