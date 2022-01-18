Microsoft's Director of OS Security Gets Coreboot Playing Nicely With Windows 11
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 18 January 2022 at 02:21 PM EST. 5 Comments
MICROSOFT --
It turns out with enough maneuvering that Microsoft Windows 11 can run well with the open-source Coreboot even with keeping UEFI SecureBoot enabled and meeting Windows 11's TPM requirements and other security measures.

David Weston who is a Director of Enterprise and OS Security at Microsoft took it on as a holiday project for getting Windows 11 running atop a device with the open-source firmware stack. For this adventure he was using the Coreboot port to the Supermicro X11SCH motherboard (Intel Coffee Lake era) that was carried out by 9elements security.

The TianoCore EDK II UEFI implementation he was using was Microsoft's Project Mu.

Yesterday David Weston shared that his project was a success:

He was able to get Windows 11 running on the open-source firmware stack, including with UEFI SecureBoot, discrete TPM2, and other related security functionality in place for meeting Windows 11's hardware requirements. In turn Weston has been following up with a lot of praise for the Coreboot project.

The list of currently supported boards can be found at Coreboot.org along with other resources. Unfortunately besides Google Chromebooks, most of the supported Coreboot motherboards that enjoy retail availability and not too costly end up being several generations old Intel hardware and the likes of some System76 laptops. Intel's FSP still requires blobs while for those wanting a truly free software system the big winner is still Raptor Computing Systems with their POWER9 platforms.
5 Comments
Related News
Microsoft To Acquire Activision Blizzard
Microsoft Reworks The "DXGKRNL" Driver It Wants To Get Into The Linux Kernel
Microsoft Lands D3D12 Compute Support In Mesa 22.0
Microsoft Eyeing OpenGL Compute + GLES 3.1 For Its Mesa D3D12 Backend
This Year Microsoft Embraced eBPF, Debuted CBL-Mariner, Continued With WSL Features
Microsoft's Mesa D3D12 Gallium3D Code Adds Support For OpenGL SSBOs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Preparing To Finally Remove Support For The a.out Format
Microsoft Reworks The "DXGKRNL" Driver It Wants To Get Into The Linux Kernel
Cemu Emulator Plans For 2022 With Going Open-Source, Aiming For Linux Support
BOLT Merged Into LLVM To Optimize Binaries For Faster Performance
FFmpeg 5.0 Released For This Popular, Open-Source Multimedia Library
Linux 5.17 Adds Support For "The First Usable, Low-Cost RISC-V Platform"
The Networking Changes For Linux 5.17 Are Very Exciting
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Planning To Stick With Linux 5.15 By Default