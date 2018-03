MSAA Fast Clears Flipped On For Intel ANV Vulkan Driver

Going back to last November has been MSAA fast-clear patches for the Intel "ANV" Vulkan driver while today they were finally merged.The Intel ANV Vulkan driver has already supported fast clears but not when making use of multi-sample anti-aliasing. But that's now changed as of the latest Git for Mesa 18.1-devel.The patch by Intel's Jason Ekstrand for MSAA fast-clears is able to speed up a multi-sampling demo by about 25% when using 8x or 16x MSAA. Of course, in real-world Vulkan Linux workloads you are likely to find much lower overall benefit, not to mention using 8~16x MSAA with any modern Linux game is next to impossible with current-generation Intel HD/UHD Graphics hardware. Nevertheless, hopefully Cannonlake and Icelake graphics hardware will be much more performant where this MSAA fast-clear support may become more applicable.