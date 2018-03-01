MSAA Fast Clears Flipped On For Intel ANV Vulkan Driver

Going back to last November has been MSAA fast-clear patches for the Intel "ANV" Vulkan driver while today they were finally merged.
The Intel ANV Vulkan driver has already supported fast clears but not when making use of multi-sample anti-aliasing. But that's now changed as of the latest Git for Mesa 18.1-devel.
The patch by Intel's Jason Ekstrand for MSAA fast-clears is able to speed up a multi-sampling demo by about 25% when using 8x or 16x MSAA. Of course, in real-world Vulkan Linux workloads you are likely to find much lower overall benefit, not to mention using 8~16x MSAA with any modern Linux game is next to impossible with current-generation Intel HD/UHD Graphics hardware. Nevertheless, hopefully Cannonlake and Icelake graphics hardware will be much more performant where this MSAA fast-clear support may become more applicable.
Add A Comment