Microsoft Releases Performance Tools For Linux/Android
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 8 December 2021 at 08:54 AM EST. Add A Comment
Microsoft has introduced "Microsoft-Performance-Tools for Linux-Android" as a collection of open-source tools for analyzing system performance on Linux and Android.

Microsoft's Performance Tools for Linux/Android basically wrap around tracing using existing open-source Linux tools of LTTng, Perfetto, and the well known perf infrastructure. Microsoft Performance Tools can also analyze dmesg output from the kernel and cloud-init and WaLinuxAgent data. Microsoft Performance Tools for Linux/Android basically ingests the data from these tracers and other sources for helping to analyze performance issues.

While this project from Microsoft is open-source, a turn-off for some will be that it does depend upon the Microsoft .NET Core Runtime. The Microsoft tools can be run from the command-line or the Windows Performance Analyzer GUI.


The Microsoft Performance Tools for Linux/Android can work in turn with any software supporting the tracing, but for Microsoft's part they seem primarily interested in this point around monitoring web browser performance. The Android analysis is also useful for their Windows 11 Android app integration as well as for use with Windows Subsystem for Linux and in the cloud with Azure Linux VMs.

More details on Microsoft Performance Tools for Linux via the Microsoft Performance Diagnostics blog. The source code is available on GitHub.
