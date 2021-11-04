Microsoft Adds Linux Support To Endpoint Manager

Microsoft's latest surprise is adding native Linux support to their Endpoint Manager software.
Microsoft Endpoint Manager allows managing Windows / macOS / iOS / Android devices for workplace and configuration management needs. Now though they are introducing support for the Linux desktop to Endpoint Manager.
Microsoft Endpoint Manager will be able to provide management and compliance checks for the Linux desktop with a focus on managing Linux workstations within the corporate setting.
The ability to manage Linux workstations is rolling out early in 2022. Should you be interested in Microsoft Endpoint Manager for managing devices within your organization now that there is Linux support, learn more about this Linux desktop milestone via the Microsoft Tech Community blog.
