Microsoft Enables SELinux By Default For CBL-Mariner Linux Distro
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 20 March 2022 at 05:11 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MICROSOFT --
It was just last week Microsoft issued a new monthly update to CBL-Mariner, its Linux distribution within use at the Windows company for tasks ranging from Azure to WSL. Now a second update for March has arrived for CBL-Mariner with security fixes and a few other updates.

Saturday's CBL-Mariner 1.0 March 2022 Update 2 release has CVE fixes affecting Ruby, PostgreSQL, OpenSSL, Rust, FreeType, libxml2, Node.js, and OpenJDK.

In addition to the security fixes, the most notable change with this new update is SELinux being enabled by default on all images. Last year Microsoft added SELinux to CBL-Mariner but it was not enabled by default. Now with this latest release, Security Enhanced Linux is there by default to further secure this Microsoft Linux OS.

This new CBL-Mariner additionally makes changes around automatically restarting containerd services 10 seconds after a crash and modifying the toolkit to use local /run folder in chroot instead of mounted TMPFS file-system.

Downloads and more details on this new CBL-Mariner release from Microsoft via GitHub.
