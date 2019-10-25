MPV 0.30 is out as the newest release to this cross-platform, open-source video player derived from MPlayer/mplayer2.
MPV continues to be on an exciting trajectory with their v0.30 release. This release adds Vulkan interoperability with its CUDA hardware decoding support as well as VA-API + Vulkan interop support too. MPV 0.30 also replaces its previous Vulkan implementation with one based upon libplacebo, the work-in-progress MPV library, so their Vulkan support is centered around the library.
MPV 0.30 also has support for presentation feedback with the DRM EGL code, VDPAU decoding with support for direct mode of 4:4:4 content, 30bpp support for the DRM output back-end, support for 10-bit OpenGL rendering on macOS, reintroduced vo_wayland/vo_wlshm outputs, presentation time support for Wayland, and also gamepad support through SDL2. The MPV 0.30 demuxer also now has an on-disk cache, Android context support for Vulkan, n-buffering for EGL DRM contexts, and a variety of other changes.
More details on the big MPV 0.30 release via GitHub.
