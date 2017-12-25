The MPlayer-forked MPV Player is out with a new feature release that presents several interesting features.
Most exciting to us is that MPV 0.28 presents initial Vulkan output support for presenting videos via this modern Khronos graphics API. This Vulkan video output support is still in its early stages but those wanting to look closer at its current functionality and progress can take a look at this Git search showing the vo_gpu Vulkan activity.
MPV 0.28 also has initial Direct3D 11 video output support, an Android OpenGL back-end, support for NVDEC hardware acceleration as NVIDIA's new CUDA-based video decode implementation that succeeds VDPAU, multiple DVB front-ends are now supported, support for DRM_PRIME format handling, and a variety of other improvements.
MPV Player users can learn more about this exciting v0.28 update via the GitHub release page.
