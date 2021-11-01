MPV 0.34 Released For Popular Linux Media Player
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 1 November 2021 at 02:33 PM EDT. 9 Comments
MULTIMEDIA --
MPV 0.34 is now available as the newest version of this popular Linux video player that is powered by FFmpeg and forked originally from MPlayer/mplayer2 code.

MPV 0.34 is out as the newest stable release and includes a number of fixes, new command-line options, and feature enhancements. Some of the particulars about MPV 0.34 include:

- Support for switching the video output (VO) back-end at run-time.

- Improved touch event handling on Wayland.

- Improved Vulkan support in the vo_gpu code by supporting a VkDisplayKHR-backed context.

- A fix for VT switching with the VDPAU video output.

- Restored full-screen handling for the Raspberry Pi "vo_rpi" handling.

- Support for big endian systems with the "vo_wlshm" Wayland shared memory path.

Downloads and more details on the MPV 0.34 release via GitHub.
9 Comments
Related News
PipeWire 0.3.39 Brings Libcamera Plugin Improvements, Better Compatibility For JACK Apps
AV1 Codec Library libaom v3.2 Brings More Performance Optimizations
SALSA Back In Development As A Small ALSA Library For Linux Systems
Linux 5.16 Aims For Better USB Low-Latency Audio Playback
Red Hat / Fedora To Focus On Driving New Linux Video Improvements Around PipeWire
Dav1d 0.9.2 Released With More SSSE3, SSE4, AVX2, NEON Optimizations
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.16 Will Be A Great Christmas Gift For Open-Source Fans With Many New Features
NVIDIA 495.44 Linux Driver Released With GBM Support
Firefox 94 To Start Using EGL On Linux - Better Performance, Lower Power Use
Fedora 35 Cleared For Release Next Week
Newest Linux Optimizations Can Achieve 10M IOPS Per-Core With IO_uring
Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W Launches As Newer, Faster $10 Single Board Computer
Amazon Open-Sources Babelfish for PostgreSQL To More Easily Move Away From Microsoft SQL
Mediatek Posts 8k Lines Of New Linux Kernel Driver Code For AI Processing Unit Support