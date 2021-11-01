MPV 0.34 Released For Popular Linux Media Player

MPV 0.34 is now available as the newest version of this popular Linux video player that is powered by FFmpeg and forked originally from MPlayer/mplayer2 code.
MPV 0.34 is out as the newest stable release and includes a number of fixes, new command-line options, and feature enhancements. Some of the particulars about MPV 0.34 include:
- Support for switching the video output (VO) back-end at run-time.
- Improved touch event handling on Wayland.
- Improved Vulkan support in the vo_gpu code by supporting a VkDisplayKHR-backed context.
- A fix for VT switching with the VDPAU video output.
- Restored full-screen handling for the Raspberry Pi "vo_rpi" handling.
- Support for big endian systems with the "vo_wlshm" Wayland shared memory path.
Downloads and more details on the MPV 0.34 release via GitHub.
9 Comments