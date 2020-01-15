MPV Player 0.32 Released With RAR5 Support, Bash Completion
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 26 January 2020 at 04:00 PM EST. 3 Comments
MPV 0.32 is out today as the newest update to this open-source video player based on MPlayer.

MPV 0.32 adds support for RAR5 compressed content within its libarchive stream implementation. This latest version of RAR supports multi-threaded compression, other compression and decompression speed improvements, and other design improvements.

MPV 0.32 also adds an initial implementation of a Bash completion handler for helping those with the various CLI options when running MPV from the command-line.

MPV 0.32 also adds an explicit warning when running the player on GNOME's Wayland session due to "serious issues with their compositor." There are also a variety of fixes present in this latest point release. When running MPV on macOS it's also now possible to force rendering on the dedicated GPU.

Details on the changes and download links via GitHub.
