MPV 0.31 Video Player Adds Pseudo Client Side Decorations, Wayland Improvements
28 December 2019
MPV, the open-source cross-platform media player derived from MPlayer/mplayer2 long ago, is out with a new feature release before closing out 2019.

MPV 0.31 is this last release of 2019 for this popular open-source video player. MPV 0.31 has been laying the groundwork for a Lua-powered console, a Wayland grab zone for being able to resize the window with mouse, pseudo client side decorations, video filter support making use of the GPU video output renderer, support for NVIDIA VDPAU usage under EGL, and a variety of other improvements and changes.

More details on the MPV 0.31 changes via MPV-Player on GitHub.
