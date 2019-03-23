Linux To Add Support For The MOTU 8Pre Digital Audio Workstation Hardware
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 23 March 2019 at 09:30 PM EDT. 1 Comment
HARDWARE --
The MOTU 8Pre is a Firewire-connected device for digital audio workstations to be able to connect eight microphone inputs. The hardware itself is more than one decade old and in fact the manufacturer already discontinued the product, but with Linux 5.2 the kernel will be supporting this device.

SUSE developer and Linux sound subsystem maintainer Takashi Sakamoto queued the support this week for supporting the MOTU 8Pre FireWire digital audio workstation device. Details on the support can be found via the enablement patch.


This addition is currently queued in the sound system's "-next" branch for material that will make it into the mainline tree about two months down the road. This MOTU 8Pre support follows other high-end audio hardware being added to the mainline kernel with Linux 5.1.

Those wanting to learn about this now discontinued device to be supported by the Linux kernel can find the relevant details on MOTU.com.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Xilinx Moving Ahead With Plans To Upstream Their Alveo PCIe Accelerator Driver
SiFive Rolls Out RISC-V HiFive1 Rev B Development Platform, $49 USD With FE310-G002 SoC
Purism Planning For Three Hardware Kill Switches With The Librem 5
Libinput 1.13 Is Coming But High-Resolution Scrolling & Dell Totem Support Delayed
Open-Source Adreno Driver Gets A6xx "Zap" Shader - Lets GPU Leave Secure Mode
More Touchscreens To Be Supported By The Linux 5.1 Kernel
Popular News This Week
A Quick Look At The Firefox 66.0 vs. Chrome 73.0 Performance Benchmarks
AFS For Linux 5.1 Would Have Pleased Firefox/SQLite But Was Rejected As Untested Crap
Orbital: A PlayStation 4 Emulator That Is Emulating The PS4's AMD GPU Using Vulkan
Stadia Is Google's Cloud Gaming Service Using Linux, Vulkan & A Custom AMD GPU
A Big Patch Could Yield Big Performance Benefits For GPU Offloading With LLVM
Purism Planning For Three Hardware Kill Switches With The Librem 5