Linux To Add Support For The MOTU 8Pre Digital Audio Workstation Hardware

The MOTU 8Pre is a Firewire-connected device for digital audio workstations to be able to connect eight microphone inputs. The hardware itself is more than one decade old and in fact the manufacturer already discontinued the product, but with Linux 5.2 the kernel will be supporting this device.
SUSE developer and Linux sound subsystem maintainer Takashi Sakamoto queued the support this week for supporting the MOTU 8Pre FireWire digital audio workstation device. Details on the support can be found via the enablement patch.
This addition is currently queued in the sound system's "-next" branch for material that will make it into the mainline tree about two months down the road. This MOTU 8Pre support follows other high-end audio hardware being added to the mainline kernel with Linux 5.1.
Those wanting to learn about this now discontinued device to be supported by the Linux kernel can find the relevant details on MOTU.com.
1 Comment