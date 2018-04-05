Matthew Garrett Elaborates More On Lockdown + Secure Boot Pairing
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 5 April 2018 at 05:29 AM EDT. 6 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
A few days back we covered the heated exchange on the kernel mailing list over the path being pursued by the Linux kernel "lockdown" patches. Those back and forth messages between Google's Matthew Garrett and Linus Torvalds have now spilled over into a blog post by Garrett.

Linus Torvalds isn't against the kernel lockdown patches, he just is against it being explicitly enabled with UEFI SecureBoot and can't be easily turned off in that scenario. Matthew Garrett has written a blog post to lay out the case for UEFI SecureBoot with the lockdown functionality.

His argument is that what distributions wants, "The reason it's integrated with UEFI secure boot is because that's the policy most distributions want, since the alternative is to enable it everywhere even when it doesn't provide real benefits but does provide additional support overhead. You can use it even if you're not using UEFI secure boot. We should have just called it securelevel."

The post in full can be read on Dreamwidth.org.
6 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Linux 4.17's Staging Area Loses Some Weight
The Big DRM Pull Request Made It Into Linux 4.17
SPARC ADI, SELinux SCTP & New BMC Server-Side Driver For Linux 4.17
Torvalds Expresses Concerns Over Current "Kernel Lockdown" Approach
IBM s390 Continues Working On Spectre Defense With Linux 4.17, VirtIO GPU Emulation
Linux 4.17 Kicks Off Another Busy Cycle
Popular News This Week
Apple Is Looking For Linux Kernel Developers
Seven Reasons To Already Get Excited For Linux 4.17, Especially For AMD/Radeon Users
AOMedia Announces Public Release Of AV1 Video Format
Linux Set To Shed Nearly 500k Lines Of Code By Dropping Old CPUs
Linux Gets An Open-Source VR Desktop, Built Off OpenHMD
Test Driving A 64-Thread POWER9 Workstation, Initial Performance Against A 96-Core ARM