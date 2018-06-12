Linux Kernel Patches Appear For A Line Of Intel MIPS SoCs

It appears Intel is launching a line of SoCs based on the MIPS architecture.
Hitting the kernel mailing list overnight is a set of kernel patches for bringing up the Intel GRX500 SoCs, which are based on the MIPS interAptiv design. MIPS interAptiv processor cores are based on a 32-bit, multi-core design and have been available the past few years. Background information on interAptiv is available from MIPS.com.
These kernel patches add initial support for these first Intel MIPS SoCs and tested using a GRX500 reference board. These initial patches can be found here.
I haven't been able to dig up any real information yet on the Intel GRX500 series SoC. It does appear it might be related to Intel's 2015 acquisition of the Munich-based Lantiq fabless semiconductor firm that was working on some MIPS-based designs and these MIPS SoCs could play a role in Intel's IoT play.
More details as they are uncovered.
