Linux Kernel Patches Appear For A Line Of Intel MIPS SoCs
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 12 June 2018 at 08:02 AM EDT. 2 Comments
INTEL --
It appears Intel is launching a line of SoCs based on the MIPS architecture.

Hitting the kernel mailing list overnight is a set of kernel patches for bringing up the Intel GRX500 SoCs, which are based on the MIPS interAptiv design. MIPS interAptiv processor cores are based on a 32-bit, multi-core design and have been available the past few years. Background information on interAptiv is available from MIPS.com.

These kernel patches add initial support for these first Intel MIPS SoCs and tested using a GRX500 reference board. These initial patches can be found here.

I haven't been able to dig up any real information yet on the Intel GRX500 series SoC. It does appear it might be related to Intel's 2015 acquisition of the Munich-based Lantiq fabless semiconductor firm that was working on some MIPS-based designs and these MIPS SoCs could play a role in Intel's IoT play.

More details as they are uncovered.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
There's A Discussion Again About Flipping On Intel "Fastboot" DRM Driver Support
Intel Develops A SPIR-V Translator To Run On The CPU
Intel Announces The Core i7 8086K That Tops Out At 5.0GHz; 28-Core Chip Coming This Year
Intel Has Another Developer Working Now Working On FreeBSD Support
Vega M Graphics On Intel Kabylake G CPUs Are Beginning To Work Under Linux
Intel Mesa Driver Finally Supports Threaded OpenGL
Popular News This Week
Apple Deprecates OpenGL & OpenCL
Hygon Dhyana: Chinese x86 Server CPUs Based On AMD Zen
A Look At The Features Merged So Far For The Linux 4.18 Kernel
HID Updates For Linux 4.18 Add The Valve Steam Controller Kernel Driver
Microsoft Has Reportedly Reached A Deal To Acquire GitHub
Wayland Remote Desktop May Come To Fedora 29