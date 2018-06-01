MIPS Finally Posts GCC Compiler Patch For P6600 Series, But Might Be Rejected
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 11 June 2018 at 08:08 AM EDT. 1 Comment
GNU --
The MIPS P6600 processor was announced in 2015 as one of the Warrior Processors based upon MIPS64 Release 6. The P6600 is based on a 28nm process, clock speeds up to 2.0GHz, and is the fastest performing of the MIPS Warrior cores. Only now has MIPS posted an enablement patch for the MIPS P6600 with GCC.

At the start of June a MIPS Technologies engineer posted the GCC patch for bringing up the P6600 and allowing -march=p6600. But even though this patch is here three years later, at this point it's not going to be accepted.

GCC MIPS port maintainer Matthew Fortune has pointed out that the MIPS website no longer contains any architecture-specific documentation. Documents on existing MIPS generations was removed and he hasn't seen any public documentation at all for the P6600. Without any formal documentation being published for understanding the micro-architecture better and other developers being able to understand and maintain it moving forward, the P6600 support will be rejected.

So far MIPS hasn't responded whether they plan to restore the public CPU micro-architecture documentation or not. As part of this recent GCC MIPS push, there was also an updated i6400 scheduler and aliasing i6500.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
Intel MPX Support Removed From GCC 9
FSF Certifies Refurbished Lenovo X200 Convertible Notebook/Tablet For RYF
Red Hat Compiler Developer Working On Compiler-Assisted Performance Analysis For GCC
Emacs 26.1 Brings Double Buffering To Reduce Flickering, Lisp Threads, 24-Bit Colors
GCC 9 Has Been Landing Many Ada Improvements This Week
GCC 9 Drops Support For Older ARM Microarchitecture Versions
Popular News This Week
Apple Deprecates OpenGL & OpenCL
ReactOS Is Finally Able To Build Itself
Microsoft Has Reportedly Reached A Deal To Acquire GitHub
Hygon Dhyana: Chinese x86 Server CPUs Based On AMD Zen
Plenty Of Sound Changes To Be Heard With Linux 4.18
The Most Affordable & Open-Source POWER9 System To Date Can Now Be Pre-Ordered