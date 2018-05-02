MIPS Rolls Out New I7200 Processor Core Using New nanoMIPS ISA
2 May 2018
MIPS Technologies has unveiled a new processor and one that is built on nanoMIPS, a significantly redesigned MIPS instruction set architecture and the first major product launch since Imagination Technologies sold off MIPS last year.

The MIPS I7200 processor core was announced yesterday as a multi-threaded, multi-core processor design intended for networking devices and LTE/5G communications. This licensable IP core is a 32-bit design and the first using their new nanoMIPS ISA.

Details on the MIPS I7200 can be found via MIPS.com.

In terms of the new nanoMIPS architecture, it appears to be a rather significantly changed MIPS variant. MIPS Technologies is already working on contributing their nanoMIPS port to GCC. In that mailing list post are a lot more details on the nanoMIPS ISA for those interested in learning more. It's great as well MIPS Technologies is being so punctual in getting the nanoMIPS support out in the open-source/Linux upstream ecosystem.
