MGLRU v13 Published, Benchmarks Continue Looking Good For This Kernel Feature

The newest version of the MGLRU patches were posted and I've also finished up some more benchmarks of this Multi-Gen LRU kernel feature.
Posted on Wednesday were the MGLRU v13 patches. This has a fix for one of the changes from v11 to v12 while also adding to the patch cover letter that the Armbian distribution's kernel has picked up MGLRU as another example of its real-world use. Armbian follows the likes of Google Android, Chrome OS, Arch Linux Zen, XanMod, Liquorix, and others already making use of this kernel work to enhance the kernel's page reclaim behavior.
Earlier this week I posted some MGLRU benchmarks of the v12 patches. I also wrapped up some more tests yesterday of the MGLRU v12 benchmarking.
These latest benchmarks were on a Ryzen 7 4800U OnLogic system with 16GB of RAM. Not as significant as the 8GB Ryzen tests from earlier this week, but in some workloads were seeing some small performance gains with the MGLRU enabled at its default configuration:
MGLRU continues looking quite good especially for databases and other common memory intensive server workloads or those making heavy use on memory constrained devices, etc. Given prior talk on the mailing list, with a bit of luck we'll hopefully see MGLRU merged for the v5.20 cycle...
