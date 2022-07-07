MGLRU v13 Published, Benchmarks Continue Looking Good For This Kernel Feature
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 7 July 2022 at 06:39 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
The newest version of the MGLRU patches were posted and I've also finished up some more benchmarks of this Multi-Gen LRU kernel feature.

Posted on Wednesday were the MGLRU v13 patches. This has a fix for one of the changes from v11 to v12 while also adding to the patch cover letter that the Armbian distribution's kernel has picked up MGLRU as another example of its real-world use. Armbian follows the likes of Google Android, Chrome OS, Arch Linux Zen, XanMod, Liquorix, and others already making use of this kernel work to enhance the kernel's page reclaim behavior.


Earlier this week I posted some MGLRU benchmarks of the v12 patches. I also wrapped up some more tests yesterday of the MGLRU v12 benchmarking.

These latest benchmarks were on a Ryzen 7 4800U OnLogic system with 16GB of RAM. Not as significant as the 8GB Ryzen tests from earlier this week, but in some workloads were seeing some small performance gains with the MGLRU enabled at its default configuration:











MGLRU continues looking quite good especially for databases and other common memory intensive server workloads or those making heavy use on memory constrained devices, etc. Given prior talk on the mailing list, with a bit of luck we'll hopefully see MGLRU merged for the v5.20 cycle...
Add A Comment
Related News
Fresh MGLRU Benchmarks Are Looking Very Promising For Linux Performance
Linux 5.20 To Fix Some TUXEDO/Clevo Laptops With Touchpad/Keyboard Issues After Suspend
KernelMemorySanitizer v4 Published While Already Having Found 300+ Kernel Bugs
Linux 5.19-rc5 Released - "Slightly Smaller Than Normal"
Linux 5.19-c4 - A Bit Bigger, Also Fixes A Previously Reported Performance Regression
Linus Torvalds' Latest Commentary Against -O3'ing The Linux Kernel
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Systemd Creator Lands At Microsoft
Lennart Poettering - systemd + PulseAudio Creator - Departed Red Hat
The First RISC-V Laptop Announced With Quad-Core CPU, 16GB RAM, Linux Support
When Time Comes For GTK5, It Might Be Wayland-Only On Linux
Linux Mint 21 Is Going To Avoid systemd-oomd
Darktable 4.0 Released With Rewritten UI, Much Improved OpenCL Performance
Fedora 37 Proposing To Allow Unrestricted Access To Flathub
XWayland "Rootfull" Changes Merged For Running A Complete Desktop Environment