MESA_program_binary_formats Added To The OpenGL Registry
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 16 November 2017 at 05:50 AM EST. Add A Comment
Intel developers have seen their MESA_program_binary_formats extension added to the official OpenGL registry.

The extension is really quite simple and just documents the unique format designator to be used by Mesa for ARB_get_program_binary/OES_get_program_binary extensions. Overnight it was merged into the OpenGL Registry.

This is part of the work covered recently in Intel Mesa Driver Shows Support For OpenGL Games To Set/Get Their Own NIR.

The OpenGL ARB_get_program_binary extension allows for drivers to support loading their own compiled code/IR of an OpenGL program object. With there not being any single format used by all OpenGL drivers, it's up to the drivers to expose what they can support and now Mesa has "GL_PROGRAM_BINARY_FORMAT_MESA" for indicating their own format.

These extensions can be used so applications/games themselves could manage their own OpenGL cache, but as any regular Phoronix reader knows, both RadeonSI and Intel now also have working the Mesa GLSL shader on-disk cache too.
