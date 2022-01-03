MDADM 4.2 Released For Managing Linux Software RAID
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 3 January 2022 at 03:44 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
The mdadm utility for managing Linux software RAID arrays is out with a new release -- its first in more than three years.

MDADM 4.1 was released long before the pandemic even got started... All the way back in October 2018. As such with MDADM 4.2 now available, it's a rather big update. Meta's Jes Sorensen released MDADM 4.2 just before the new year. Jes summed up v4.2 as, "The release includes more than two years of development and bugfixes, so it is difficult to remember everything. Highlights include enhancements and bug fixes including for IMSM RAID, Partial Parity Log, clustered RAID support, improved testing, and gcc-9 support."

The updated compiler support is long overdue, there is lot of work on clustered RAID handling, there is now support for displaying sizes in Tebibytes, udev support for starting the mdadm-grow-continue service, NVMe multi-path support, and an assortment of other code cleaning and fixes.


mdadm is used for managing Linux software MD RAID arrays.


Downloads and more details on MDADM 4.2 over on kernel.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.17 To Replace SHA1 With BLAKE2s For Faster & More Secure "Random"
FUSE Introducing Per-File DAX Option With Linux 5.17
Micron HSE 2.1 Open-Source Storage Engine Released
EXT4 Prepared To Switch To Linux's New Mount API
Major Rewrite Of Linux's FS-Cache / CacheFiles So It's Smaller & Simpler
EROFS-Utils 1.4 Adds Experimental FSCK, MicroLZMA Compression
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Massive ~2.3k Patch Series Would Improve Linux Build Times 50~80% & Fix "Dependency Hell"
Ubuntu Had A Great Year In Switching To Wayland, Continued Commercial Success
FGKASLR Is An Exciting Linux Kernel Improvement To Look Forward To In 2022
GCC 12 Adds Support For Using The Mold Linker
Mesa Open-Source GPU Drivers Enjoyed Near-Record Growth In 2021, Valve Dev Top Contributor
KDE's Plasma Wayland Session Achieves Better Battery Life Than With X.Org
Fedora 36 Looking To Change Its Default Fonts
Astounding Progress Made In Porting Wine To Haiku For Running Windows Software