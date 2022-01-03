MDADM 4.2 Released For Managing Linux Software RAID

The mdadm utility for managing Linux software RAID arrays is out with a new release -- its first in more than three years.MDADM 4.1 was released long before the pandemic even got started... All the way back in October 2018. As such with MDADM 4.2 now available, it's a rather big update. Meta's Jes Sorensen released MDADM 4.2 just before the new year. Jes summed up v4.2 as, "The release includes more than two years of development and bugfixes, so it is difficult to remember everything. Highlights include enhancements and bug fixes including for IMSM RAID, Partial Parity Log, clustered RAID support, improved testing, and gcc-9 support."The updated compiler support is long overdue, there is lot of work on clustered RAID handling, there is now support for displaying sizes in Tebibytes, udev support for starting the mdadm-grow-continue service, NVMe multi-path support, and an assortment of other code cleaning and fixes.



mdadm is used for managing Linux software MD RAID arrays.