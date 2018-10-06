The MATE Wayland Port Is Moving Along, NVIDIA Mir Support Still Being Tackled

William Wold of Canonical's Mir team shared their latest weekly progress report on this display server supporting the Wayland protocol. While a short report, the two bits shared are quite interesting.
Wold shared two interesting bits as their latest news on the Mir front:
- This Mir developer has been involved in the port of MATE panel to Wayland. MATE, of course, is the GNOME2-forked desktop environment. The basics of MATE on Wayland are now working but popups created by the panel are positioned incorrectly as one of the current outstanding issues. MATE has long wanted a Wayland port.
- Chris Halse Rogers of the Canonical/Ubuntu graphics team has also been working on their ongoing support for the NVIDIA graphics driver under Mir. The latest on that front are some changes to Mir's platform abstraction code to deal with the NVIDIA binary driver and its EGLStreams interfaces.
