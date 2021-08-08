MATE 1.26 Desktop Released With Some Wayland Support, Other Improvements

After one and a half years in development of MATE 1.26 as a fork of the GNOME 2 desktop components, this release is now available with initial Wayland support and more.
MATE 1.26 introduces Wayland support for Atril, System Monitor, Pluma, Terminal, and other desktop components. MATE 1.26 also brings "massive improvements" to its Pluma text editor, an improved Control Center, MATE Calculator now makes use of GNU MPFR/MPC, Caja file manager improvements, many bug fixes, more porting to the Meson build system, and other improvements.
More details on all of the changes to find with the MATE 1.26 release via MATE-Desktop.org.
