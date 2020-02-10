MATE 1.24 Released For Letting GNOME 2 Continuation Live On In 2020
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 10 February 2020 at 03:09 PM EST. 1 Comment
For those still fond of the GNOME 2 desktop environment, the MATE Desktop Environment that's been living on as a continuation fork of GNOME2 is out with its version 1.24 update.

MATE 1.24 comes after about a year of work by the limited crew involved, but does come with some notable changes. MATE 1.24 being adding Wayland support to some components like Eye of GNOME and MATE Panel, the Marco window manager has restored a bunch of "nostalgic" window decorations, the System Monitor now supports polling NVMe drives, HiDPI improvements, Pluma file manager plug-ins have migrated to Python 3, there is a new MATE Disk Image Mounter utility, and a wide variety of other work.

Those wanting to learn more about MATE 1.24 for reliving the GNOME 2 experience can do so via MATE-Desktop.org.
