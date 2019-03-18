MATE 1.22 Released - Inching Towards Wayland Support, Better Systemd Integration
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 18 March 2019 at 07:48 PM EDT. 2 Comments
DESKTOP --
MATE 1.22 is now available as the latest feature update for this fork of the GNOME 2 desktop components.

MATE 1.22 features many updates around adapting MATE-Panel to work with Wayland, a full revamp was done to the MATE display widget, upgraded metacity-themes handling, the session manager now properly terminates all processes on systemd, more programs have been ported to Python 3, and a variety of other improvements. Some of the smaller changes include more keyboard shortcuts, more compression formats being supported by Engrampa, the Caja file manager can display desktop notifications on long-running file operations, and various bug fixes as well as translation updates.

Those wishing to learn more about MATE 1.22 can do so via today's release announcement on MATE-Desktop.org.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Desktop News
Trinity Desktop R14.0.6 Being Prepared To Let KDE 3 Continue Life In 2019
Google Chrome/Chromium Begins Landing POWER PPC64LE Patches
Xfce Picking Up Support For Color Profiles
Compiz 0.9.14 Released As First Update In Over Two Years
Electron Apps Are Bad, So Now You Can Create Desktop Apps With HTML5 + Golang
Awesome 4.3 Window Manager Brings Better DPI Handling, Widget Improvements
Popular News This Week
A DRM-Based Linux Oops Viewer Is Being Proposed Again - Similar To Blue Screen of Death
A Look At The Many Improvements & New Features In GNOME 3.32
The Faster & More Beautiful GNOME 3.32 Has Been Released
AFS For Linux 5.1 Would Have Pleased Firefox/SQLite But Was Rejected As Untested Crap
A Big Patch Could Yield Big Performance Benefits For GPU Offloading With LLVM
ZRAM Will See Greater Performance On Linux 5.1 - It Changed Its Default Compressor