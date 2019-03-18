MATE 1.22 is now available as the latest feature update for this fork of the GNOME 2 desktop components.
MATE 1.22 features many updates around adapting MATE-Panel to work with Wayland, a full revamp was done to the MATE display widget, upgraded metacity-themes handling, the session manager now properly terminates all processes on systemd, more programs have been ported to Python 3, and a variety of other improvements. Some of the smaller changes include more keyboard shortcuts, more compression formats being supported by Engrampa, the Caja file manager can display desktop notifications on long-running file operations, and various bug fixes as well as translation updates.
Those wishing to learn more about MATE 1.22 can do so via today's release announcement on MATE-Desktop.org.
