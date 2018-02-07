MATE 1.20 Released With HiDPI Abilities, Global Menu Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 7 February 2018 at 09:14 AM EST. 11 Comments
DESKTOP --
After nearly one year in development, lead MATE developer Martin Wimpress has announced version 1.20 of this GNOME2-forked desktop environment.

With MATE 1.20 comes many new features but also stability and usability improvements. First up, MATE 1.20 finally has support for HiDPI displays with now dynamically detecting and scaling for anyone running this GTK-based desktop environment on modern laptops/displays.

Marco, the MATE window manager, also now has support for the DRI3 and Present extensions for delivering some possible performance improvements when gaming on MATE. But Marco doesn't yet have any Wayland support -- nor Mir for that matter as they have been talking about possibly leveraging Mir for their Wayland support. Marco also now supports drag-to-quadrant window tiling.

MATE 1.20 also features support for Global Menu providers like the Vala-Panel-AppMenu, support for Status Notifier Items with MATE Panel, GTK3+ locations support with bookmarks, an overhaul to the Atril document viewer, improvements to MATE Themes, OpenBSD authentication support, and a wide variety of other work.

More details on the MATE 1.20 Desktop Environment can be learned from today's official release announcement with complete change-log at MATE-Desktop.org.
11 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Desktop News
MenuLibre 2.1.5 Menu Editor Adds Budgie & KDE Plasma Support
Movit 1.6 Released For GPU-Based Video Filter Library
MenuLibre 2.1.4 Released For Menu Editing On GNOME/LXDE/Xfce/Unity
Lightworks 14.1 Video Editor Steps Closer To Release
Arcan 0.5.4 Display Server Released With Durden 0.4 Desktop
Schaller On Why The "Year Of The Linux Desktop" Hasn't Happened
Popular News
LibreOffice 6.0 Released With A Ton Of Open-Source Office Suite Improvements
Red Hat Is Acquiring CoreOS
Flex & Bison Are Now Needed To Build The Linux Kernel; Linux 4.16 Can Also Be Snap'ed
Linux 4.16 Can Be A Lot Faster For Small I/O Activity
Linux 4.16 Is Off To A Busy Start With Big New Features
Ubuntu 18.04 Minimal Spin Down To ~30MB Compressed / ~81MB On Disk