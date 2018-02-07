After nearly one year in development, lead MATE developer Martin Wimpress has announced version 1.20 of this GNOME2-forked desktop environment.
With MATE 1.20 comes many new features but also stability and usability improvements. First up, MATE 1.20 finally has support for HiDPI displays with now dynamically detecting and scaling for anyone running this GTK-based desktop environment on modern laptops/displays.
Marco, the MATE window manager, also now has support for the DRI3 and Present extensions for delivering some possible performance improvements when gaming on MATE. But Marco doesn't yet have any Wayland support -- nor Mir for that matter as they have been talking about possibly leveraging Mir for their Wayland support. Marco also now supports drag-to-quadrant window tiling.
MATE 1.20 also features support for Global Menu providers like the Vala-Panel-AppMenu, support for Status Notifier Items with MATE Panel, GTK3+ locations support with bookmarks, an overhaul to the Atril document viewer, improvements to MATE Themes, OpenBSD authentication support, and a wide variety of other work.
More details on the MATE 1.20 Desktop Environment can be learned from today's official release announcement with complete change-log at MATE-Desktop.org.
