LuxCoreRender 2.6 Released For This Great Open-Source, Physically Based Renderer

Another open-source project releasing on Christmas is LuxCoreRender 2.6 as a sizable feature update incorporating the better part of a year's worth of improvements to this physically based rendering software.
For this project that originally started out as LuxRender, the LuxCoreRender 2.x series continues advancing in a steadfast manner for greatly improving this open-source PBR renderer.
With LuxCoreRender 2.6 the parsing of mesh light sources is now about three times faster, partial multi-threaded support in pre-processing of light sources, expanded support for color spaces, and a variety of other core improvements and bug fixes.
A number of integrated components have also been updated in LuxCoreRender 2.6 including OpenColorIO 2.2, Embree 3.12.2, Open Image Denoise 1.4,, and more.
Windows / Linux / macOS binary downloads along with the sources and full change-log can be found on GitHub.
LuxCoreRender 2.6 continues to be available via the Phoronix Test Suite / OpenBenchmarking. I already updated the test profile so it's as easy as phoronix-test-suite benchmark luxcorerender for measuring the performance of the new v2.6 release. I spent much of Christmas trying out the new LuxCoreRender 2.6 and there is already a number of composite results now available with the luxcorerender composite rankings for those interested. At the moment it's for the CPU-based render results while I'll have more GPU data completed soon.
