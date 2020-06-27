This leading open-source physically based renderer is about to get even better with the upcoming LuxCore 2.4 release.
The beta for LuxCoreRender 2.4 was issued a few minutes ago and it features improvements on many new fronts, several new features, and various fixes too. Some of the LuxCoreRender 2.4 changes building up so far include:
- Support for NVIDIA CUDA rendering as well as out-of-core CUDA rendering.
- The LuxRays API has been reworked for being able to handle more hardware devices moving forward, including hypothetical Vulkan support.
- New OpenCL support for evaluating textures and materials that doesn't require rebuilding the kernels.
- Support for various new textures and shapes.
- Dropping support for hybrid rendering that would previously use the GPU code path for ray intersections while punting all other work to the CPU.
- LuxCore on Windows can now use more than 64 threads / logical processors.
- Support for denoising baked light maps using Intel Open Image Denoise.
- The ability to render scenes without light sources.
- Many bug fixes.
More details on the LuxCoreRender 2.4 changes building up via the beta1 announcement that also includes Linux / macOS / Windows binaries for this leading open-source PBR engine.
