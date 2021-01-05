Lutris as the open-source Linux game manager that makes it easy to install Wine game as well as various emulator games, Steam titles, and more, is out with an interesting update to kick off the new year.
The new Lutris 0.5.8.2 release brings multiple Wayland fixes like pop-over menus not working and the game bar being unselected. There are also other interesting additions like support for automatically downloading DXVK when Lutris is starting, FSYNC2 feature detection, initial support for Adobe Air games via Humble Bundle, and support for GStreamer-enabled Wine builds. The Adobe Air game support currently is just the installation support and not yet integrated run-time support. The GStramer Wine builds should allow for better support of games making use of the Media Foundation library.
This Lutris 0.5.8.2 update also brings updated translations, Debian package file extraction support, and other small changes.
Downloads and more details on Lutris 0.5.8.2 via GitHub.
