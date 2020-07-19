Lutris Updated With D3D12 DLL Provided By VKD3D-Proton

The Lutris open-source gaming platform manager that also makes it easier installing Windows games via Steam is now employing the Valve-backed VKD3D-Proton fork for Direct3D 12 over Vulkan.
As outlined earlier this month, Valve funded developers have begun working on "VKD3D-Proton" as a fork of Wine's VKD3D. Similar as Proton is to Wine, VKD3D-Proton is looking to jump-start VKD3D for Direct3D 12 layered over the Vulkan API and getting more newer, high profile Windows games beginning to run nicely on Linux. Performance and game compatibility are the driving factors for VKD3D-Proton.
With the Saturday release of Lutris 0.5.7.1, there is now a Direct3D 12 DLL based on VKD3D-Proton as part of the game manager's DXVK runtime. The hope is this will be updated faster and provide better compatibility for Direct3D 12 titles being run on Lutris.
Shipping of VKD3D-Proton as part of their DXVK runtime is the sole listed change with Lutris 0.5.7.1, which can be found via GitHub.
7 Comments