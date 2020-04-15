Lutris 0.5.6 Linux Game Manager Adds Fixes + Other Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 15 April 2020 at 06:15 AM EDT.
LINUX GAMING --
Lutris 0.5.6 is out today as the popular open-source Linux game manager/launcher.

On the fixes front Lutris 0.5.6 now has a fix for Battle.net and Origin installation issues, better Wine sandbox handling for non-English systems, a blurry icon issue affecting the KDE desktop, and dropping broken translation files.

Other new work in Lutris 0.5.6 includes supporting Citra and MAME to be launched as standalone programs, custom message support for installation scripts, support for alternate configuration files on PCSX2 games, and switching over to using custom DXVK builds.

More details on Lutris 0.5.6 for this Linux game manager via GitHub.
