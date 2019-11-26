Just under three months past Lutris 0.5.3 as this open-source game manager/platform tool particularly for Wine-based gaming outside of Steam, Lutris 0.5.4 is now available in getting Linux gamers ready for any extra holiday-time gaming.
Among the changes found in Lutris 0.5.4 include:
- Support for Python 3.8 for this Python-written program.
- NVIDIA PRIME offloading support. This work basically amounts to adding the necessary environment variables (__NV_PRIME_RENDER_OFFLOAD and __GLX_VENDOR_LIBRARY_NAME) for PRIME usage via a user-interface toggle.
- A pop-up to confirm successful game imports.
- Esync can now be flipped on for Wine-Staging with versions newer than 4.6.
- Wine processes are now killed if the installation is cancelled.
- Numerous fixes.
More details on Lutris 0.5.4 via GitHub.
