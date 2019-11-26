Lutris 0.5.4 Released For This Linux Game Management Tool
Just under three months past Lutris 0.5.3 as this open-source game manager/platform tool particularly for Wine-based gaming outside of Steam, Lutris 0.5.4 is now available in getting Linux gamers ready for any extra holiday-time gaming.

Among the changes found in Lutris 0.5.4 include:

- Support for Python 3.8 for this Python-written program.

- NVIDIA PRIME offloading support. This work basically amounts to adding the necessary environment variables (__NV_PRIME_RENDER_OFFLOAD and __GLX_VENDOR_LIBRARY_NAME) for PRIME usage via a user-interface toggle.

- A pop-up to confirm successful game imports.

- Esync can now be flipped on for Wine-Staging with versions newer than 4.6.

- Wine processes are now killed if the installation is cancelled.

- Numerous fixes.

More details on Lutris 0.5.4 via GitHub.
