Open-source gaming manager/platform Lutris is up to version 0.5.3 this weekend. While the version bump may not be significant, this update brings with it several new features and fixes.
Making Lutris 0.5.3 noteworthy is that there's now a D9VK option for loading this Direct3D 9 over Vulkan library for capable games, an option is introduced to easily launch the Wine console, support for finding the AMDVLK AMD Vulkan driver now that the default Ubuntu path is loaded to the Vulkan ICD loader locations to search, and various other enhancements.
Lutris 0.5.3 is also particularly heavy on the fixes front ranging from several crash fixes to various user interface element changes to other corrections.
More details on Lutris 0.5.3 via the project's GitHub.
