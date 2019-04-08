Lutris 0.5.2 Released With Various Improvements For Linux Gaming
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 8 April 2019 at 08:07 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
Released at the start of February was Lutris 0.5 with a much improved GTK3 user interface, GOG.com integration, and other improvements to this open-source Linux game manager that works from Wine-based games to Steam and various other offerings. Lutris 0.5.2 is now out with the latest set of improvements on top.

Lutris 0.5.1 came out only a few weeks ago while now Lutris 0.5.2 is the latest release. Lutris 0.5.2 adds the Vulkan ICD (installable client driver) loaders to the system options, adds a sample count option to Wine for enabling MSAA anti-aliasing in older games, a warning is now displayed if Vulkan is not properly setup, and various other bug fixes and enhancements.

Linux gamers wanting to learn more about Lutris 0.5.2 can do so via the project's GitHub.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
GZDoom 4.0 Released With Experimental Vulkan Renderer
Unity Is Growing Their LLVM Compiler Team As They Try To Make C# Faster Than C++
SuperTuxKart 0.10 RC1 Released With Working LAN/Internet Multiplayer
Godot 3.2 Picking Up "Pseudo 3D" Support For Its 2D Engine
Feral Working On Timely Port Of WARHAMMER II - The Prophet & The Warlock
Unreal Engine 4.22 Released With Refactored Rendering Code, Other Improvements
Popular News This Week
SolidRun ClearFog: A 16-Core ARM ITX Workstation Board Aiming For $500~750 USD
Wayland's Current Release Manager Is Stepping Down, Following Samsung's Open-Source Drama
A Half-Year Since Valve Released Steam Play For Linux, Its Marketshare Is Still Sub-1%
Fedora Workstation 30 Is Shaping Up To Be Another Exciting, Feature-Packed Update
Systemd 242 Gearing Up For Release With XBOOTLDR Support, Other New Features
Fedora 30 Beta Released With GNOME 3.32, Many New Features