Released at the start of February was Lutris 0.5 with a much improved GTK3 user interface, GOG.com integration, and other improvements to this open-source Linux game manager that works from Wine-based games to Steam and various other offerings. Lutris 0.5.2 is now out with the latest set of improvements on top.
Lutris 0.5.1 came out only a few weeks ago while now Lutris 0.5.2 is the latest release. Lutris 0.5.2 adds the Vulkan ICD (installable client driver) loaders to the system options, adds a sample count option to Wine for enabling MSAA anti-aliasing in older games, a warning is now displayed if Vulkan is not properly setup, and various other bug fixes and enhancements.
Linux gamers wanting to learn more about Lutris 0.5.2 can do so via the project's GitHub.
