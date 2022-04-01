Lutris 0.5.10 Released With Steam Deck Support

Lutris as the open-source game manager that is popular with Linux gamers for managing titles across the likes of Steam, GOG, Humble Bundle, and other sources. Today's Lutris 0.5.10 release brings support for the Steam Deck along with other improvements.Lutris 0.5.10 brings proper Steam Deck support thanks to their collaboration with Valve and receiving a Steam Deck developer kit. Lutris' Flatpak version is still being improved upon as the next step in enhancing the Steam Deck support for this game manager.

Lutris 0.5.10 also adds support for integration with games installed via Origin and Ubisoft Connect. Lutris 0.5.10 also adds a new UI window for adding games to Lutris, enables F-Sync usage by default, and a variety of other improvements.Downloads and more details on Lutris 0.5.10 via GitHub