Lutris 0.5.10 Released With Steam Deck Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 1 April 2022 at 06:08 PM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX GAMING --
Lutris as the open-source game manager that is popular with Linux gamers for managing titles across the likes of Steam, GOG, Humble Bundle, and other sources. Today's Lutris 0.5.10 release brings support for the Steam Deck along with other improvements.

Lutris 0.5.10 brings proper Steam Deck support thanks to their collaboration with Valve and receiving a Steam Deck developer kit. Lutris' Flatpak version is still being improved upon as the next step in enhancing the Steam Deck support for this game manager.


Lutris 0.5.10 also adds support for integration with games installed via Origin and Ubisoft Connect. Lutris 0.5.10 also adds a new UI window for adding games to Lutris, enables F-Sync usage by default, and a variety of other improvements.

Downloads and more details on Lutris 0.5.10 via GitHub.
1 Comment
Related News
DXVK 1.10.1 Released With Initial Support For Shared Resources, Game Fixes
SDL_sound 2.0 Released As First Update In Nearly 14 Years
Godot 4.0 Alpha 4 Released With OpenXR Support In Core, Other Improvements
FEX 2203 Emulator Released With RdRand & 3DNow Support, More JIT Work
sdl-compat 1.2.52 Debuts As Initial SDL-1.2-Atop-SDL-2.0 Release
LatencyFlex v0.1 Released As Drop-In Replacement To NVIDIA Reflex
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Has A Problem With Linux Server Reboots Too Slow Due To Too Many NVMe Drives
MGLRU Could Land In Linux 5.19 For Improving Performance - Especially Low RAM Situations
AMD Making It Easier To Switch To Their New P-State CPU Frequency Scaling Driver
Improved Arch Linux Installer Experience Being Readied With Archinstall 2.4-RC1
The Switch Has Been Made From C89 To C11/GNU11 With Linux 5.18
DXVK 1.10.1 Released With Initial Support For Shared Resources, Game Fixes
libdisplay-info Started To Address The Wayland Fragmentation Around EDID/DisplayID
Linux 5.18 Moves Ahead With Deprecating ReiserFS