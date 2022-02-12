Lutris 0.5.10 Beta Linux Game Manager Adds New Features
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 12 February 2022 at 11:00 AM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX GAMING
Lutris 0.5.10-beta1 was just tagged as the newest version of this open-source game manager that supports integration with various game stores/services and other convenient features.

Lutris 0.5.10 is adding a new window for adding games to Lutris, introduces EA Origin and Ubisoft Connect integration, adds CoverArt format support, supports downloading missing media on startup, Linux/Windows games now have their own dedicated NVIDIA shader cache, an option to enable BattlEye anti-cheat support where applicable, and a variety of other changes.

The EA Origin and Ubisoft Connect integration complements the existing Lutris integration around Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, Humble Store, etc. Lutris also continues to offer great integration with Wine, RetroArch, and other emulation / compatibility layer projects.

More details on this Lutris 0.5.10-beta1 Python-written game manager -- including downloads with a convenient Debian package -- can be found via the project's GitHub.
