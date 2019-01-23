For those using the Lutris open-source gaming platform that aims to enhance the experience of managing games and better integration from Wine to Steam games, the huge 0.5 release is now available for upgrades.
Lutris 0.5 features a redone GTK3 user-interface, offers up GOG.com game service integration, better handling of game import options, an improved process monitor, better ability to launch multiple games, support for a download cache, a redesigned installer selection picker, and re-architecting several parts of the Lutris application.
The Lutris 0.5 stable release is available for download from GitHub. Those unfamiliar with this Linux game manager can learn more at Lutris.net.
