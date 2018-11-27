LunarG Rolls Out Vulkan Configurator With Updated SDK

LunarG has shipped the latest version of the Vulkan SDK that pulls in support for the many recently introduced extensions from VK_NV_ray_tracing to VK_EXT_pci_bus_info and VK_EXT_transform_feedback, among other recent vendor extensions. There is also bug fixes and improved validation coverage for this Vulkan SDK.
The Vulkan SDK 1.1.92 update also introduces vkconfig as the Vulkan Configurator utility. This new tool allows users to graphically configure what Vulkan layers are loaded by Vulkan applications at run-time and configure any layer settings. Vulkan Configurator uses the Qt5 tool-kit. More details on the Vulkan Configurator (vkconfig) can be found via the documentation.
More details on the Vulkan SDK update in general can be found via the LunarG.com site.
Add A Comment