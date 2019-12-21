Vulkan 1.1.130 SDK Released - GFX Reconstruct Continues Path To Replace Vktrace/Vkreplay
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 21 December 2019
LunarG on Friday released the Vulkan SDK 1.1.130 version with an updated license, better validation layer coverage, and support for newer extensions.

Newer Vulkan extensions now supported include VK_EXT_tooling_info, VK_KHR_buffer_device_address, VK_KHR_performance_query, and VK_KHR_separate_depth_stencil_layouts.

LunarG has reiterate that the Vktrace and Vkreplay tools for Vulkan API tracing and replay/playback are deprecated and slated for removal in three to six months. For a while now they have been investing in GFX Reconstruct as a means of capturing and replaying graphics application behavior for Vulkan. This new implementation is currently beta quality but considered to be better off than the former Vktrace/Vkreplay components.

More details on the LunarG Vulkan SDK 1.1.130 release via LunarG.com.
