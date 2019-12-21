LunarG on Friday released the Vulkan SDK 1.1.130 version with an updated license, better validation layer coverage, and support for newer extensions.
Newer Vulkan extensions now supported include VK_EXT_tooling_info, VK_KHR_buffer_device_address, VK_KHR_performance_query, and VK_KHR_separate_depth_stencil_layouts.
LunarG has reiterate that the Vktrace and Vkreplay tools for Vulkan API tracing and replay/playback are deprecated and slated for removal in three to six months. For a while now they have been investing in GFX Reconstruct as a means of capturing and replaying graphics application behavior for Vulkan. This new implementation is currently beta quality but considered to be better off than the former Vktrace/Vkreplay components.
More details on the LunarG Vulkan SDK 1.1.130 release via LunarG.com.
