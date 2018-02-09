LunarG today has begun shipping an updated version of their SDK based against the upstream and current Vulkan 1.0.68 specification.
With the Vulkan SDK 1.0.68 update, the vulkaninfo CLI reporter can now dump an HTML representation of its information, for those wanting to display it on a web page.
The software development kit also adds support for the EXT_conservative_rasterization, EXT_external_memory_dma_buf, EXT_queue_family_foreign, and EXT_external_memory host extensions. New tools include the Vulkan Layer Framework and the Vulkan Assistant Layer as two new loadable layers for Vulkan. There are also bug fixes and validation improvements.
More details on the updated open-source SDK via LunarG.com.
