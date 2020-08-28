LunarG Introduces New Vulkan Configurator (vkconfig)
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 28 August 2020 at 08:30 PM EDT. 1 Comment
The friends at LunarG who maintain the Vulkan SDK today announced their new Vulkan Configurator tool, accessible via the vkconfig command and installed as part of the SDK.

The Vulkan Configurator is for managing the system's Vulkan layers, allowing the override of layer configurations, loading layers from arbitrary paths, and other similar functionality at right now focused on better controlling of the Vulkan layers feature.


Vkconfig is available for all major platforms and is installed as part of the latest Vulkan SDK. Those wishing to learn more about the Vulkan Configurator can see the video embedded above and the LunarG.com announcement for this developer-oriented tool.
