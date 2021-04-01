LunarG Is Hiring Another Graphics Driver Engineer
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 25 April 2021 at 06:25 AM EDT. 1 Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
LunarG, the consulting firm known for their contributions around Vulkan and also having been involved with Mesa development over the years and experimenting with Gallium3D features and other interesting efforts like the past LunarGLASS, is looking to hire another experienced graphics driver development engineer.

Their ideal graphics software engineer would already be experienced with the likes of Vulkan, SPIR-V, and OpenGL as well as having experience with open-source development. They are willing to entertain remote work.

Given their current clients, this wouldn't be limited to just traditional GPU driver work but will encompass OpenXR as well for VR/AR and related areas. Likewise, this wouldn't be solely open-source work but some of their clients are proprietary driver vendors as well.

If you have 5+ years of development experience around graphics and looking for a new career opportunity, see this LunarG job posting.
