LunarG Contributes Their Vulkan SDK To The Khronos Group

It's always been a bit odd how the de facto Vulkan SDK is through LunarG rather than The Khronos Group, which could lead to confusion for those not familiar with the great folks at LunarG. But now it will be more clear with LunarG officially donating their Vulkan software development kit to Khronos.
LunarG has donated their desktop SDK and packaging scripts to Khronos' Vulkan Working Group. This will allow for better collaboration and a unified SDK for the Vulkan graphics/compute API with less fragmentation otherwise.
The announcement was made this morning on the LunarG blog and already heard eagerly from The Khronos Group on their acceptance of this Vulkan SDK.
For now at least the SDK download is still at vulkan.lunarg.com. Kudos to LunarG on this effort, they've also updated the SDK today against last week's 1.1.101 version.
