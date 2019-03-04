LunarG Contributes Their Vulkan SDK To The Khronos Group
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 4 March 2019 at 12:09 PM EST. 2 Comments
VULKAN --
It's always been a bit odd how the de facto Vulkan SDK is through LunarG rather than The Khronos Group, which could lead to confusion for those not familiar with the great folks at LunarG. But now it will be more clear with LunarG officially donating their Vulkan software development kit to Khronos.

LunarG has donated their desktop SDK and packaging scripts to Khronos' Vulkan Working Group. This will allow for better collaboration and a unified SDK for the Vulkan graphics/compute API with less fragmentation otherwise.

The announcement was made this morning on the LunarG blog and already heard eagerly from The Khronos Group on their acceptance of this Vulkan SDK.

For now at least the SDK download is still at vulkan.lunarg.com. Kudos to LunarG on this effort, they've also updated the SDK today against last week's 1.1.101 version.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
Vulkan 1.1.102 Released With Apple Metal Surface Extension
DXVK 1.0 Released For Running Direct3D 10/11 Atop Vulkan
Vulkan For Planes & Cars - Khronos Starting Vulkan Safety Critical WG
Vulkan 1.1.101 Released With Two New Extensions - Including Another To Help DXVK
Chamferwm: A Vulkan-Powered X11 Window Manager
VK9 Project Stalls As Developer Leaves To Pursue Other Interests
Popular News This Week
ReactOS 0.4.11 "Open-Source Windows" Available With Big Kernel Improvements
ASUS ZenScreen MB16AC USB-C Display Is Working Much Better With Modern Linux Distros
GNOME 3.32 Lands Long-Awaited Fractional Scaling Support
Coroutines & Modules Added For C++20
Work-In-Progress "DXVK-Native" Allows For Better Wine/System Integration
D9VK Forming As Direct3D 9 Over Vulkan Based On DXVK