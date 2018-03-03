The Qt5-written, BSD-focused Lumina Desktop Environment is receiving a big overhaul with its forthcoming 2.0 release.
Lumina 2.0 is a big step forward for this still young desktop environment focused on TrueOS (formerly PC-BSD) and developed by its crew. Ken Moore of TrueOS had to say this about Lumina 2.0:
Lumina Desktop 2.0 is a significant overhaul compared to Lumina 1.x. Almost every single subsystem of the desktop has been streamlined, resulting in a nearly-total conversion in many important areas.
With Lumina Desktop 2.0 we will finally achieve our long-term goal of turning Lumina into a complete, end-to-end management system for the graphical session and removing all the current runtime dependencies from Lumina 1.x (Fluxbox, xscreensaver, compton/xcompmgr). The functionality from those utilities is now provided by Lumina Desktop itself.
They have also turned the entire desktop into a single binary, obviously with multi-threading. They are also doing a new settings system and the entire user interface is written in Qt5's QML for fully leveraging GPU acceleration.
Those wanting to learn some more details about TrueOS' Lumina Desktop Environment 2.0 can do so via TrueOS.org.
