Lumina Desktop 2.0 Is A Big Overhaul, Fully Leveraging QML
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 3 March 2018 at 09:09 AM EST. 1 Comment
BSD --
The Qt5-written, BSD-focused Lumina Desktop Environment is receiving a big overhaul with its forthcoming 2.0 release.

Lumina 2.0 is a big step forward for this still young desktop environment focused on TrueOS (formerly PC-BSD) and developed by its crew. Ken Moore of TrueOS had to say this about Lumina 2.0:
Lumina Desktop 2.0 is a significant overhaul compared to Lumina 1.x. Almost every single subsystem of the desktop has been streamlined, resulting in a nearly-total conversion in many important areas.

With Lumina Desktop 2.0 we will finally achieve our long-term goal of turning Lumina into a complete, end-to-end management system for the graphical session and removing all the current runtime dependencies from Lumina 1.x (Fluxbox, xscreensaver, compton/xcompmgr). The functionality from those utilities is now provided by Lumina Desktop itself.

They have also turned the entire desktop into a single binary, obviously with multi-threading. They are also doing a new settings system and the entire user interface is written in Qt5's QML for fully leveraging GPU acceleration.

Those wanting to learn some more details about TrueOS' Lumina Desktop Environment 2.0 can do so via TrueOS.org.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related BSD News
OpenBSD Gets Mitigated For Meltdown CPU Vulnerability
Linux KPI-Based DRM Modules Now Working On FreeBSD 11
FreeBSD Finally Gets Mitigated For Spectre & Meltdown
DragonFlyBSD Adds New "Ptr_Restrict" Security Option
NetBSD Has SVS To Mitigate Meltdown, Still Working On Spectre
OPNsense 18.1 BSD Firewall/Network OS Released
Popular News This Week
GNOME Shell vs. KDE Plasma Graphics Tests On Wayland vs. X.Org Server
Wine "PBA" Shows Potential For Improving Direct3D-Over-OpenGL Performance
What Makes GLIBC 2.27 Exciting To The Clear Linux Folks
A Look At The Many Features To X.Org Server 1.20
Linux 4.15 Kernel Is Now The Default In Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
RADV Vulkan Driver Improvements Coming For Wolfenstein 2 On Wine