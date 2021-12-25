Lumina 1.6.2 Released For This BSD Licensed Qt-Powered Desktop

Lumina is the desktop project originally started by PC-BSD/TrueOS developers as a BSD-focused desktop environment built atop Qt. When TrueOS stopped focusing on being a great desktop BSD, Lumina development stalled. But for Linux and BSD users fond of this lightweight Qt desktop, Lumina Desktop development restarted a few months ago.
Lumina Desktop 1.6.1 was released in October as the first update since January 2020 and under new developers/maintainers. Now in closing out the year there is Lumina Desktop 1.6.2.
Lumina Desktop 1.6.2 largely consists of various small alterations and fixes, like restoring the "Open as Root" option in its file manager, improved configuration management, some icon improvements, and more.
Downloads and more details on the minor Lumina Desktop 1.6.2 release via Lumina-Desktop.org.
