Lumina Desktop 1.6.1 Released With Theme Improvements While Bigger Improvements Planned
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 4 October 2021 at 06:35 AM EDT. 3 Comments
DESKTOP --
The Lumina Desktop Environment as the BSD-3 licensed desktop originally spearheaded for TrueOS/PC-BSD but found supported as well by other BSDs and Linux distributions is out with a rare new release.

Lumina Desktop 1.6 as the last major release came back in January 2020 while this weekend brought Lumina Desktop 1.6.1. Lumina Desktop 1.6.1 is a very minor update with various bug fixes plus also incorporating downstream theme work to the desktop.

Lumina Desktop 1.6.1 is carrying the downstream theme work from Project Trident, the desktop-focused Linux OS project built atop Void Linux. The rest of the changes in v1.6.1 are all rather modest.


Lumina Desktop 1.6.1 is available for download from GitHub.

The most recent Lumina project update was from July on Lumina-Desktop.org. This status update came after Lumina Desktop founder and prominent BSD developer Ken Moore stepped down from maintaining the desktop. Besides various minor improvements to the desktop, some larger tasks ahead of them for the project include converting to CMake for its build system, switching over to the Qt6 tool-kit, get Wayland support in place, a rework to the window manager code, and other additions.
3 Comments
Related News
Firefox 92 vs. Chrome 94 Browser Benchmarks On Ubuntu Linux
HarfBuzz 3.0 Released With Unicode 14.0 Support, More APIs Considered Stable
GIMP 2.10.28 Released With More Fixes
SixtyFPS 0.1 Released As A Rust-Focused Graphical Toolkit
MATE 1.26 Desktop Released With Some Wayland Support, Other Improvements
Maui 2 Released For Open-Source UI Framework
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Achieves 5.1M IOPS Per-Core With AMD Zen 3 + Intel Optane
Firefox 92 vs. Chrome 94 Browser Benchmarks On Ubuntu Linux
"Intel Software Defined Silicon" Coming To Linux For Activating Extra Licensed Hardware Features
Ampere Altra Max 128-Core CPU Is Priced Lower Than Flagship Xeon, EPYC CPUs
Steam Beta Improves Its Vulkan Pre-Caching System, PipeWire Capture Now Opt-In
Libcamera Maturing Well As Open-Source Camera Stack
KDE Plasma 5.24 On Wayland To Support DRM Leasing For VR Headsets
Bcachefs Merges Support For Btrfs-Like Snapshots