Lumina Desktop 1.6.1 Released With Theme Improvements While Bigger Improvements Planned

The Lumina Desktop Environment as the BSD-3 licensed desktop originally spearheaded for TrueOS/PC-BSD but found supported as well by other BSDs and Linux distributions is out with a rare new release.
Lumina Desktop 1.6 as the last major release came back in January 2020 while this weekend brought Lumina Desktop 1.6.1. Lumina Desktop 1.6.1 is a very minor update with various bug fixes plus also incorporating downstream theme work to the desktop.
Lumina Desktop 1.6.1 is carrying the downstream theme work from Project Trident, the desktop-focused Linux OS project built atop Void Linux. The rest of the changes in v1.6.1 are all rather modest.
Lumina Desktop 1.6.1 is available for download from GitHub.
The most recent Lumina project update was from July on Lumina-Desktop.org. This status update came after Lumina Desktop founder and prominent BSD developer Ken Moore stepped down from maintaining the desktop. Besides various minor improvements to the desktop, some larger tasks ahead of them for the project include converting to CMake for its build system, switching over to the Qt6 tool-kit, get Wayland support in place, a rework to the window manager code, and other additions.
