Out this weekend is Lumina 1.6 as the latest release of this Qt-powered desktop environment originally developed by iXsystems as part of PC-BSD / TrueOS.
While TrueOS has been forging a new direction for this iXsystems operating system derived from FreeBSD and ultimately is less desktop focused these days as a result, the Lumina desktop continues to be developed. In fact, Lumina founder Ken Moore of iXsystems continues to lead the releases on this Qt-based desktop environment seeing adoption on both BSDs and Linux distributions.
Lumina 1.6 is the new release and their first version update in nine months. Lumina 1.6 is primarily carrying bug fixes and minor improvements but there is detection for Void Linux, new default keyboard shortcuts, and other small changes.
For those building from source, Lumina 1.6 is available from GitHub.
